CMO Bandipora loses 'cool' after police stop his vehicle, video goes viral

A day after a senior cardiologist was allegedly harassed in Srinagar, Chief Medical Officer Bandipora was stopped by Bandipora Police on Tuesday while he was on his way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Quoting eye witnesses, news agency KNO reported that the official vehicle of Chief Medical Officer Bandipora, Dr Tajamul Hussain was stopped near new District Hospital Bandipora complex and was not allegedly allowed to proceed near the Naka laid by Bandipora Police which is preventing people from going to the main market.

Dr Tajamul told KNO that he had to visit the quarantine centres and sample collection centres but he was stopped by the police near the new complex of District Hospital Bandipora.

He said that he was stopped for about 20 minutes “for reasons known to them.”

When police tried to Stop CMO BANDIPORA.. pic.twitter.com/BjRayFVTHe— syed wajahat geelani (@syedwajahat7861) May 26, 2020

He said after the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza, his official vehicle was allowed to move towards the quarantine centres.

A video of the incident that also went viral on social media, CMO Bandipora was seen protesting against the incident. The doctor got down from the vehicle and protested against the alleged police highhandedness. “We are here to fight against coronavirus, but you have become habitual of harassing us,” he yelled at the cops.

Meanwhile, SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik said that the matter was solved on the spot. “There was some confusion after yesterday’s order by district administration regarding disallowing vehicles from Nusoo toward the main market. The matter was solved amicably on the spot,” he said.