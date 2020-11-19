Committed to help border residents in difficult times, says DGP BSF

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Ashtana on Thursday said that they were committed to help the people living in the border areas of J&K.

“We are ready to provide all sort of assistance to them in the difficult times,” Rakesh said while addressing the media during a sports event in Srinagar today.

He said they were also organizing several activities for the people living along the LoC. “Today I am visiting the Tanghdar sector and have organized a medical camp there. It will not help them only on the diagnosis part but also on the treatment side as well,” he said.

The DG BSF said that the present period is suitable for the infiltration from across the LoC. “But BSF and all other security agencies are ready to foil all the bids and to tackle any situation that may emerge,” news agency KNO reported quoting the DGP.