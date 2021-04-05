Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 2:53 PM

'Concentrate on studies': SSP Srinagar counsels youth in Rainawari

More than a dozen boys were counselled to concentrate on their studies to build their futures and ensure a better life for themselves and their parents, said the official.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary held a counselling session with the youth and their parents in Rainawari asking them to focus on their studies, officials said today.

“A counselling session was held at Rainawari by SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary in presence of SP North and SDPO Khanyar,” said an official.

SSP Srinagar, as per the official, urged the parents to guide their sons in a proper manner to become law abiding citizens.

He further added that the young boys have got a very long life ahead of them and they should not waste their opportunities of a better life by engaging in “hooliganism and stone-pelting.”

More than a dozen boys were counselled to concentrate on their studies to build their futures and ensure a better life for themselves and their parents, said the official.

