Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

The demise of former prominent journalist and senior editor of Greater Kashmir, Mudasir Ali has been widely condoled by the cross- section of society.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the untimely demise of Greater Kashmir journalist, Ali and said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of young journalist Mudasir Ali. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends & colleagues.”

In his message, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, “the untimely death of Ali who was a promising journalist has deeply saddened him and the entire district administration. The Srinagar administration offers its sincere prayers for peace to the departed soul and its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari in a condolence message described Mudasir as a professional journalist who would never compromise on ethics of journalism.

“The deceased was a decent and thorough gentleman who would always keep a sweet smile on his face. Though young but he was an astute journalist who would come up with mind-boggling investigative stuff in his new stories highlighting the shortcomings in our governance system,” Bukhari said.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said, “I’ve been interviewed by Mudassir a number of times & tried to dodge his tough questions at numerous press conferences. He was a tenacious reporter, always polite but never easy to fob off. He will be sorely missed. God speed Mudassir.”

“Saddened to know of Mudasir Ali’s sudden demise. Have known him for years & he was a great person. Still find it hard to believe. May Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss,” wrote PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on her Twitter handle.

Congress leader Salman Nizami said, “My heartfelt condolences to the family of @GreaterKashmir Journalist Mudasir Ali who passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was a great human. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Just heard about the passing away of Mudasir Ali, a very talented journalist at the Greater Kashmir. Had sat with him so many times. Hard to believe he is no more. But that is life. My commiserations. May Allah grant him Jannat,” said Peoples Conference chief Sajjad Lone, who is also the spokesperson for Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Former minister Haseeb Drabu said, “Stunned and shocked to hear that Mudassir Ali, a brilliant young reporter @GreaterKashmir is no more. Always on the ball, looking for stories, passionate abt the power sector. Spoke to me last week. It is a personal loss, can’t even get myself to say RIP, Mudassir. Terrible times.”

“Deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate and distressing news of the untimely demise of young journalist Mudassir Ali. My heartfelt condolences to the breaved family. @diprjk,” J&K spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

Former advisor to CM J&K Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq said, “Mudasir Ali, was not only an excellent journalist but more important than that, he was an amazing man, funny, kind & genuine. He will be missed. Allah Magfirat Karen! My condolences to his family & friends. @GreaterKashmir.”

Youth President PDP Waheed Ur Rehman Parra wrote on Twitter, “Can’t believe that my friend Mudasir Ali, a sober and a thorough gentleman left for heavenly abode. Always cherish his opinions and articles he used to write for various news agencies. May Allah rest his soul in heaven. Condolences with the family @Gaamuk”

Former J&K minister Ruhullah Mehdi said, “My deepest condolence to Mudasir Ali’s family on his sudden and tragic demise.May Almighty rest his soul in Paradise.”

Ali, a resident of Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, died of sudden cardiac arrest early Friday morning, sending shockwaves among his colleagues and the journalist fraternity. He was 37.