Congress leader Saifuddin Soz mourns demise of Agha Ashraf Ali

Former union minister and senior Congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday condoled the demise of renowned educationist Dr Agha Ashraf Ali, saying his death will be mourned by a vast community of teachers and teacher-educators”.

His death is a great loss to the widespread community of teachers and researchers in the J&K State, said Soz, in a statement.

“Prominent alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia, where he taught for many years and came closer to the life and teachings of Dr. Zakir Hussain Khan, he left for America where he enlightened his mind on Modern System of Education, particularly the American system of Teacher-Education.”

He returned to Kashmir in early 60s to run the system of education, where he had already made a mark in the field of Teacher Education in the State.

He became the Principal of Teachers College, Srinagar. There was then only one Teachers College in Kashmir and the alumni of that College became fore-runners of the system of Education in Kashmir.

Apart from other things, Aga Ashraf Ali inculcated among the teachers the habit of ‘reading of books’.

“A voracious reader, he was now reading a book titled ‘GOD’. I pay a thoughtful tribute to late members of ‘Sulfia Nishan’ (Agha Ashraf’s abode)- Agha Syed Hussain, Begum Zaffar Ali, Sufia Ashraf, Agha Shahid Ali and now Agha Ashraf Ali!

When he grew old, he patronised an Elementary School at Maisuma Srinagar,” said Soz.

“Aga Ashraf Ali stood firmly for the fact that if any country wanted to reform education, the primary education should get the first attention. May God rest his soul in peace!”