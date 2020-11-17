Congress' Mir hits back at Amit Shah, asks him to clear his stand on BJP's alliance with NC, PDP

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief G A Mir on Tuesday hit back at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had launched an attack at the Congress, saying the party and the Gupkar Gang want to take “J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil”.

Taking to Twitter, Mir said the Home minister must clear his stance on the BJP’s coalition with Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

“Was Mr Omar & Mrs Mufti nationalist or antinational? When you were in coalition with them, you should clear this first Mr Shah,” he tweeted.

Shah had earlier said in a tweet that Congress and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) want to snatch the rights of the people.

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said that the “Gupkar Gang is going global but they insult India’s Tricolour”.

“Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India,” Amit Shah questioned.

“They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere.”

The Home Minister said that “Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India”.

“Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interests. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it.”

His remarks came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party, in the run-up to the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, termed the stance of the parties of the Gupkar alliance on Article 370 and the Tricolour “anti-national” and demanded that the Congress clarify if it supported these parties or not.