India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 11:27 AM

Congress removes actress Khushboo as party spokesperson

Khusboo who joined Congress in 2014 after leaving DMK left for New Delhi on Sunday, sources said, to meet BJP leaders.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 11:27 AM
Khushbu Sundar. Photo Source: Twitter/@khushsundar
Khushbu Sundar. Photo Source: Twitter/@khushsundar

Amid speculation of actress Khushboo Sundar joining BJP, Congress removed her as party spokesperson on Monday.

“Smt. Khushbu Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect,” said a statement from Pranav Jha, party Secretary In-charge of Communications.

Trending News

Newly-inaugurated bridges to strengthen connectivity, increase operational efficiency of defence forces: J&K Lt. Governor

IGP Vijay Kumar/GK

PSA against 3 Shopian schoolteachers as students, alumni found involved in militant activities: Cops

DGP IGP joint press conference. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Only one militant active in Srinagar, says DGP after LeT commander killed in Rambagh gunfight

Representational Photo

Ladakh records 22 new cases, 64 more patients cured

Khusboo who joined Congress in 2014 after leaving DMK left for New Delhi on Sunday, sources said, to meet BJP leaders.

She was likely to join the BJP on Monday in presence of J.P. Nadda ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due next year.

Tagged in ,
Related News