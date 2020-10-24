Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 5:28 PM

Conspiracies of 'Gupkar Gang' will not be tolerated: J-K BJP chief

He also announced to celebrate October 26 as 'accession day'.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 5:28 PM
File Photo of BJP's J&K Chief Ravinder Raina
File Photo of BJP’s J&K Chief Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday said “conspiracies of the Gupkar Gang” would not be tolerated and anyone challenging the unity and integrity of the country would be jailed.

He also announced to celebrate October 26 as ‘accession day’ to send a clear message that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Trending News
Members of Peoples alliance for Gupkar declaration today at Mehbooba Mufti's residence. Photo: Aman Farooq / GK

Farooq Abdullah named chairman of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar declaration; Mehbooba Mufti to be deputy

Faroob Abdullah at Durganag Temple today. Photo: Aman Farooq / GK

Farooq Abdullah prays for peace, wellbeing of humankind at Durga Nag temple

File Pic of Saifuddin Soz

Mehbooba's remarks on 'state flag' reflect feelings of an average Kashmiri: Soz

Hitting out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, the BJP leader said those feeling troubled and insecure in India should go to Pakistan as J&K is not their fiefdom, while asserting that no power on earth can restore Article 370 and the flag of the erstwhile state.

“This time we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and those conspiring against the country will not be forgiven. We will give our blood and our lives for our motherland and the tricolour,” Raina, holding the national flag in his hand, told reporters here.

Responding to the PDP chief’s statement that she would only hold the tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is restored, the BJP leader said only the national flag will flutter in the Union territory.

Latest News
Representational Photo

US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: Official

Members of Peoples alliance for Gupkar declaration today at Mehbooba Mufti's residence. Photo: Aman Farooq / GK

Farooq Abdullah named chairman of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar declaration; Mehbooba Mufti to be deputy

Representational Image. Source: Picpedia

Covid effect: Cancer patients who delay treatment are at a great risk

Faroob Abdullah at Durganag Temple today. Photo: Aman Farooq / GK

Farooq Abdullah prays for peace, wellbeing of humankind at Durga Nag temple

Referring to the National Conference and PDP leaders, he claimed that when they are in power, they praise India, but when out of power, they remember Pakistan and China

Tagged in , ,
Related News