Contractual MGNREGA employees hold protest in Uri, demand job policy

Scores of contractual employees working with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday staged a protest demanding regularization of their jobs.

The protest was held outside the ‘Officer’s club’ in Uri during which the protesters, hailing from Uri and Paranpillan blocks, raised slogans against the “callous approach” of the government towards them.

“We are working in the Rural Development Department (RDD) for the last 12 years and have been completely neglected by the government. The authorities are yet to regularize our services and provide us equal pay for equal work,” said a protester.

He said that highly educated youth have been working in MGNREGA with full dedication for years on a meager honorarium that is not enough to support their families.

Another protester threatened that if their demands were not met at the earliest, they would hit the roads. Later, the protesters dispersed off peacefully.