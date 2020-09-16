Cop among three die of COVID-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 917

Three more patients including a cop, who had tested positive for

COVID-19 died on Wednesday in Kashmir, taking the toll of deaths due to Novel Coronavirus to 917 in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official from SKIMS Soura told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a policeman from Chadoora posted at Police hospital Srinagar who was admitted at SKIMS died on Wednesday.

An official from SMHS said that a patient from Umar Colony Lal Bazar Srinagar who was admitted on 11 September with Pneumonia died on Wednesday.

An official from JVC SKIMS Bemina said that an elderly patient from Shopian who was admitted on 11 September died on Wednesday.

With three more deaths, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 917 including 174 from Jammu division and 743 from Kashmir division.