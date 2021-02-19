Cop killed, another injured in ongoing gunfight in Beerwah in central Kashmir

A Special Police officer (SPO) was killed and another policeman injured in an ongoing fierce encounter in Beerwah area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A senior police officer told GNS that an SPO, identified as Altaf Ahmad was killed while as another cop injured namely Manzoor Ahmad suffered injuries in an ongoing encounter in Beerwah.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Beerwah.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.