Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 5:48 PM

Cop's rifle goes off accidentally inside Budgam court premises; no loss of life reported

The bullet from his rifle hit a lawyer's car parked in the court premises.
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 5:48 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The service rifle a policeman went off accidentally inside court premises in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday afternoon.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the cop was part of a police party from Police Station Budgam who were accompanying an accused to the court for obtaining his remand when his rifle went off accidentally.

The bullet from his rifle hit a lawyer's car parked in the court premises.
There was however no loss of life or any injury reported in this incident. 

