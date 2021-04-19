Cop's rifle goes off accidentally inside Budgam court premises; no loss of life reported

The service rifle a policeman went off accidentally inside court premises in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday afternoon.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the cop was part of a police party from Police Station Budgam who were accompanying an accused to the court for obtaining his remand when his rifle went off accidentally.

The bullet from his rifle hit a lawyer’s car parked in the court premises.

