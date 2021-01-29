Cop's stolen pistol seized from thief in Jammu

The service weapon of a policeman stolen from his house was seized from a thief here, an official said on Friday.

A complaint was lodged by assistant sub-inspector Ali Mohd Wani of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police posted at Manwal area in Sangar on Thursday, they said.

The ASI said that he had kept his pistol in a briefcase at his rental house at New Plot area and gone to the market. However, upon returning, he found the weapon missing, they said.

A case was registered at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and special teams were constituted.

A suspect named Ranjeet Singh alias Raju of New Plot area was questioned and he confessed, police said, adding that the stolen pistol along with cartridges was recovered.