Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 4:09 PM

Cop's stolen pistol seized from thief in Jammu

A suspect named Ranjeet Singh alias Raju of New Plot area was questioned and he confessed, police said.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 4:09 PM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

The service weapon of a policeman stolen from his house was seized from a thief here, an official said on Friday.

A complaint was lodged by assistant sub-inspector Ali Mohd Wani of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police posted at Manwal area in Sangar on Thursday, they said.

Trending News
GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

The ASI said that he had kept his pistol in a briefcase at his rental house at New Plot area and gone to the market. However, upon returning, he found the weapon missing, they said.

A case was registered at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and special teams were constituted.

A suspect named Ranjeet Singh alias Raju of New Plot area was questioned and he confessed, police said, adding that the stolen pistol along with cartridges was recovered.

Tagged in ,
Related News