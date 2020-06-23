India, Latest News
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 4,40,215, nearly 11,000 recoveries in single day

File Pic
File Pic

With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries also surged with 2,48,189 patients cured so far, while there were 1,78,014 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to around 56.38 per cent amongst coronavirus infected patients, an official said.

Of the 312 fresh fatalities reported till Tuesday morning, 113 were from Maharashtra, 58 from Delhi, 37 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from West Bengal, 9 from Haryana, seven each from Rajasthan and Telangana, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Bihar and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

