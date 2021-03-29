Councilor, SPO killed in militant attack in north Kashmir's Sopore

A municipal councilor and a Special Police Officer were killed and another councilor injured in alleged militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir on Monday afternoon, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Twitter the death of councilor, Reyaz Ahmad Peer son of Ghulam Nabi Peer of Ningli Sopore and SPO Shafqat Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmad of Mundji Sopore in the attack.

Another councilor, Shamas Din peer son of Ghulam Mohammad Peer was injured in the attack, police said.

#Terrorists fired at Municipal Office #Sopore. In this #terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got #martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow.— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 29, 2021

Peer has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Block Medical Officer Dr Rudiyana too confirmed to GNS the death of Reyaz Ahmad and the SPO and injuries to Shams Din.

Police said that investigation into the case is underway.