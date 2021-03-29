Councilor, SPO killed in militant attack in north Kashmir's Sopore

Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 2:32 PM

Another councilor, Shamas Din peer son of Ghulam Mohammad Peer was injured in the attack, police said.
The area was cordoned off to nab the suspected militants. Image source: Twitter
A municipal councilor and a Special Police Officer were killed and another councilor injured in alleged militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir on Monday afternoon, police said.  

A police spokesperson confirmed on Twitter the death of councilor, Reyaz Ahmad Peer son of Ghulam Nabi Peer of Ningli Sopore and SPO Shafqat Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmad of Mundji Sopore in the attack. 

Another councilor, Shamas Din peer son of Ghulam Mohammad Peer was injured in the attack, police said. 

Peer has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Block Medical Officer Dr Rudiyana too confirmed to GNS the death of Reyaz Ahmad and the SPO and injuries to Shams Din.

Police said that investigation into the case is underway.

