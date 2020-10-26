Counting of votes underway for LAHDC polls-Leh

The counting of votes for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls-Leh started early on Monday morning.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the counting of votes started at around 9:30 am this morning in the presence of agents and supervision of officials.

As per the latest reports, BJP was leading in five constituencies while independents were leading in two constituencies.

Additional Deputy commissioner Leh, Sonam Chos said that the counting of votes is underway and the results are expected to be declared as soon as the counting of votes ends.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the process.

Pertinently, it was for the first time that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election in the region.

The election witnessed a total poll turnout of 65.07 percent with 94 candidates from three political parties including 23 each from BJP, Congress, 19 from AAP and 23 independent candidates.