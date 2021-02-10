India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:49 PM

Country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad's political sagacity, commitment: Deve Gowda

Azad's term in Rajya Sabha, where he was Leader of the Opposition, is coming to an end next week.
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:49 PM
Photo courtesy: @H_D_Devegowda/Twitter
Photo courtesy: @H_D_Devegowda/Twitter

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said the country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad’s political sagacity and commitment, as he retires from the Rajya Sabha.

The 87-year-old JDS supremo thanked the senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for his friendship and camaraderie over the years.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

“The country needs his political sagacity and commitment, and am sure he will be blessed with many more years of service to the nation”, Deve Gowda said in a tweet.

Azad’s term in Rajya Sabha, where he was Leader of the Opposition, is coming to an end next week.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News