A couple was injured after a leopard attacked them in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Reports reaching GNS said panic gripped Waderbala village of Zacheldara Rajwar in Handwara after a leopard attacked the husband-wife duo, Abdul Rashid Mir and Raja Begum.

Both were shifted to district hospital Handwara, they said.

A wildlife officer also confirmed the incident and said that the department officials had been sent to catch the leopard.