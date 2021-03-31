Court sentences Pak LeT militant to 10 years' imprisonment: NIA

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday said that a Pakistani militant affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and fined for allegedly planning to carry out attacks in India.

Quoting a NIA spokesman, news agency KNO reported that the accused namely Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah Mansoor, a Pakistani LeT militant was convicted by Special Judge for NIA cases, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi last week under sections 120B, 121A, 489(C) of IPC, sections 17,18,20,38 of UA(P) Act, sections 7,10 & 25 of Arms Act, section 9B Explosives Act, section 4 of Explosive Substances Act, section 14 Foreigners Act and section 6(1A) Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act,1933 and sentenced him to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine.

The instant case number RC11/2016/NIA/DLI (Conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was initially registered at PS NIA, New Delhi on 27.07.2016 pertaining to a “larger conspiracy hatched by the LeT” to carry out militant attacks in India.

As per the NIA statement, Saifullah Mansoor along with his two associates Abu Saad and Abu Darda, all trained militants of LeT had infiltrated into J&K “with the intention to carry out militant attacks at different places in India including Delhi, as per instructions given to them by their handlers in the LeT, based in Pakistan.”

On 25.07.2016, accused Mansoor was arrested at village Yahama Mukam, Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and “large number of arms namely AK-47 rifle, UBGL, ammunition, hand grenades, UBGL shells, military map, wireless set, GPS, compass, Indian currency, fake Indian currency notes etc. were recovered from him,” the NIA statement added.

It further said that during investigation Mansoor had revealed about the recruitment, various training camps of LeT, trainings to LeT militants about handling of weapons, explosives, wireless sets, night vision devices, GPS, grid reference etc. and “modus operandi for motivating the newly recruited cadres for jihad and militant acts in India by the leaders of LeT and also the details of launching pads of LeT in PaK”.

NIA had filed chargesheet against Mansoor on 06.01.2017 in the case.

The statement further said that later, associates of Mansoor, namely Abu Saad and Abu Darda were killed in an encounter on 14.02.2017 at Hajan Kupwara.

During investigation two more associates of Mansoor, namely Zahoor Ahmad Peer and Nazir Ahmad Peer both residents of Jammu and Kashmir were also arrested in this case.