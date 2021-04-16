COVID-19: 1144 new infections, two deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1144 fresh Covid-19 cases, the second highest single day spike in the infections this year so far, even as two more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Out of 1144 cases, they said 414 were from Jammu division and 730 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall infection tally to 144021.

Providing district wise details, the officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 407 cases, Baramulla 89, Budgam 97, Pulwama 45, Kupwara 11, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 33, Shopian 1, Jammu 223, Udhampur 29, Rajouri 33, Doda 10, Kathua 32, Samba 23, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 6, Ramban 11 and Reasi 43.

Regarding the deaths, they said one each was reported from Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 2048 in J&K.

There are 10620 active positive cases in J&K—4123 in Jammu and 6497 in Kashmir, they said.