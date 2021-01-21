Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 8:23 PM

COVID-19: 117 new cases, one more fatality recorded in J-K

The number of active cases rose to 1,111 in the UT, while 1,20,729 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.
Representational Photo

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,924 on Thursday with one more fatality, while 117 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,23,764, officials said.

Of the new cases, 42 were from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 46 cases followed by 33 in Jammu district.

While six districts Rajouri, Doda, Samba, Poonch, Reasi and Ramban — did not report any new cases, 12 districts had cases in single digits, the officials said.

One death was reported due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the Jammu region, officials said, adding that the death toll has risen to 1,924.

