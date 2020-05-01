Covid-19: 25 new positive cases reported in J&K, total now 639

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday said that 25 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 639.

“Recoveries overtake new cases- 25 New Cases, 31 Recoveries; Total Cases now 639. Active Cases-384 (Jammu-6 Kashmir -378),” tweeted the government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

Over 68846 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6440 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 244 in Hospital Quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation and 8663 under home surveillance. Besides, 53110 persons have completed their surveillance period.