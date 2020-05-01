Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 5:41 PM

Covid-19: 25 new positive cases reported in J&K, total now 639

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 5:41 PM
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday said that 25 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 639.

“Recoveries overtake new cases- 25 New Cases, 31 Recoveries; Total Cases now 639. Active Cases-384 (Jammu-6 Kashmir -378),” tweeted the government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

Trending News
File Representational Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Eight COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery in Ganderbal

GK Pic

One dead, three injured in Sopore road accident

Representational Pic

Lockdown: Students from J&K stuck in MP wait for return home

Over 68846 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6440 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 244 in Hospital Quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation and 8663 under home surveillance. Besides, 53110 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Related News