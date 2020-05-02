Covid-19: 25000 stranded persons expected to reach Kashmir

As many as 25000 persons stranded in many parts of the country are expected to reach Kashmir, in coming days.

The District Administration, Budgam finalized arrangements with the Health department to ensure proper testing, quarantine and other facilities are put in place in advance.

DC Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai, convened a meeting of officers to finalize the arrangements. The meeting among others was attended by ADC, Dr Nasir Ahmad, Nodal Officer Quarantine Centers, Mohammad Ashraf, ACR, CMO, all Nodal Officers, DIO, BMOs and other concerned.

Stating that 25000 stranded persons will reach Kashmir through different modes of transportation, the DC said that whosoever will reach Budgam should be subjected to testing. Those who test negative will be home quarantined while as positive cases are be referred to hospitals for isolation.

The DC said that every person who reaches Budgam through any mode will be accommodated, quarantined at JNV Budgam and Girls Hostel Budgam for sample collection and testing.

The symptomatic persons will be shifted in single rooms each at Mirani Resort Humhama. He said that proper transport facilities shall be made available to all who will test negative for their hassle-free travel to their respective homes.

The DC directed that sample collection of pregnant women should be conducted at Block level across the district. Stressing the aggressive sample collection, direction were given to enhance capacity of sampling up to 500 per day. In this regard funds will be provided to the concerned by the district administration to procure the test kits in bulk. The DC instructed the CMO to ensure training of additional staff for hassle-free sample collection across the district.

In the context of truck driver from Char-i-Sharief who tested Covid-19 positive, the DC gave strict instruction to frame a block wise list of all drivers and conductors who have arrived in the district in past 15 days and collect their samples for the testing.