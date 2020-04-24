Covid-19: 27 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total cases 454

27 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus – all from Kashmir valley – were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 454.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 454 positive cases, 340 are Active Positive, 109 have recovered and five have died.

On Friday, the government, in its daily health bulletin, 65722 travellers and persons who have come in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance.

The number includes 6162 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 260 in Hospital Quarantine, 340 in hospital isolation and 11970 under home surveillance. Besides, 46985 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The Bulletin further said that out of 11764 test results available, 11310 samples have tested as negative till April 24, 2020.

17 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged, 05 from District Hospital Shopian, 04 from SKIMS Soura, and 08 from GMC, Baramulla.