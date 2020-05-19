COVID-19: 3000-bedded wellness centres established in Srinagar

The Srinagar district administration has established 3000-bedded well-equipped COVID wellness centres at nearly half a dozen locations aimed at providing the best possible facilities to mild and asymptomatic COVID positive patients.

The lockdown period as it was aimed at was utilised for creating capacities both in hospital infrastructure and wellness centres apart from flattening the curve by limiting the public movement.

Living upto this aim, the Srinagar administration headed by District Development Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary immediately after announcement of first lockdown started work on establishment of COVID wellness centres. In a period of less than two months the centres are ready to provide services to hospitals in the district.

The district administration converted stadiums, community halls and hostels into wellness centres and also developed some greenfield facilities. These centres have been developed to provide space for treatment of mild and asymptomatic COVID cases aimed at minimising the burden on hospitals.

Each COVID wellness centre has several wards with serial numbered beds, charging points, personal comfort logistics including bedding and warmers, make-shift first aid centre, doctors’ cabin, nursing centre, hygiene & sanitation point, screening and testing booths, mobile testing van, separate washrooms for different wards, pantry, security room and other establishments constructed with pre-engineered material. PVC flooring has been done at wellness centres and arrangements put in place for proper ventilation.

These centres have been established as per notified standards. Each bed is provided with a kit for two weeks including towels, hand sanitiser, soap, dental kits, tissues and masks apart from immune boosting approved drugs.

The DC said that with projected increase in case in the months ahead and especially with the ongoing trend it was imperative to plan for any exigency and accordingly we have readied 3000-bedded capacity in Srinagar to respond to such a need so that hospitals are not overburdened.

The capacity as created is more than the existing bed capacity of hospitals in Srinagar. Medical equipment and technical logistics are also being placed for use of these facilities as wellness centres.

Nodal officers have been appointed and trained to activate these centres on demand of COVID hospitals at a very short notice. Hospitals in Srinagar will get a much-needed relief with establishment of these hospitals. Special engineering teams along with officials from administration completed these projects in less than six weeks. Experts from community medicine were also associated for technical advice at each stage.