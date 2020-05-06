Covid-19: 34 new positive cases reported today, total now in J&K 775

34 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – 02 from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir – were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 775.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 775 positive cases, 445 are Active Positive, 322 have recovered and 08 have died.

Moreover, 02 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 34277 test results available, 33502 samples have tested as negative till May 06, 2020.

Furthermore, till date 82367 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 14664 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 190 in Hospital Quarantine, 445 in hospital isolation and 7625 under home surveillance. Besides, 59435 persons have completed their surveillance period.