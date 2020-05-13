COVID-19: 37 new positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir; total now 971

The Government Wednesday informed that 37 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 07 from Jammu division and 30 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 971.

Also, one death has been reported from Jammu Division, whose sample tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 971 positive cases, 494 are Active Positive, 466 have recovered and 11 have died.

Moreover, 11 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 02 from Jammu division and 09 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 57111 test results available, 56140 samples have tested as negative till May 13, 2020.

Furthermore, till date 100683 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 25393 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 149 in Hospital Quarantine, 494 in hospital isolation and 11694 under home surveillance. Besides, 62942 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 134 positive cases with 25 Active Positive, 108 recovered (including 01 recovery today), 01 death; Srinagar has 137 positive cases with 49 Active Positive, 84 recovered (including 03 recoveries today), 04 deaths; Anantnag district has 145 positive cases (including 18 new cases reported today) with 127 Active Positive, 17 recovered (including 05 recoveries today), 01 death; Baramulla has 110 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 50 Active Positive, 57 recovered, 03 deaths; Shopian has 105 positive cases (including 01 new case reported today) with 45 Active Positive, 60 recovered; Kupwara has 83 positive cases with 38 Active Positive, 45 recovered; Budgam has 52 positive cases (including 07 reported today) with 38 Active Positive and 14 recovered cases; Ganderbal has 23 positive cases with 09 Active case and 14 recoveries; Kulgam has 72 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 66 Active Positive and 06 recoveries; Pulwama reported 13 positive cases with 09 active positive, 04 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 38 positive cases (including 03 new cases reported today) with 11 active positive cases and 26 recoveries and 01 death; Udhampur has 22 positive cases with 02 active positive case, 19 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 11 positive cases with 07 Active Positive and 04 recoveries; Rajouri has 04 positive cases and all have recovered ; Kathua has 17 positive cases (including 04 reported today) with 16 Active positive and 01 recovered; Kishtwar had only 01 positive case who has recovered while Ramban has 01 positive case who has recovered today while Reasi has 03 positive cases with 02 active positive and 01 recovered today.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The Advisory has informed the general public that, the best way to protect themselves against COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others and frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand rub or washing them with soap and water. “By doing this you can eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose”, the people were further informed.

The bulletin further explains that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease, let us be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice.

As a measure for social distancing in public places & workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

Advisory urged people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and are urged to rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.