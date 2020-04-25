Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 5:03 PM

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

The Bulletin further said that out of 11764 test results available, 11310 samples have tested as negative till April 24, 2020.
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK
40 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus – all from Kashmir valley – were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 494.

“Finally J&K breaks the 1000 test barrier- 1071 samples tested in the last 24 hours. But that also means more positives- so 40 new cases today- all from Kashmir. Total positive cases now 494. Jammu-57 Kashmir-437. An unfortunate death too; total deaths now 6,” tweeted the government spokesman, Rohit Kansal.

On Friday, the government, in its daily health bulletin, 65722 travellers and persons who have come in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance.

The number includes 6162 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 260 in Hospital Quarantine, 340 in hospital isolation and 11970 under home surveillance. Besides, 46985 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The Bulletin further said that out of 11764 test results available, 11310 samples have tested as negative till April 24, 2020.

