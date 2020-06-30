COVID-19: 52-yr-old Baramulla resident dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 98

A 52-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Baramulla district of north Kashmir died at JVC hospital in Bemina on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll due to the virus in J&K to 98.

Dr Shifa Deva, Medical Superintendent at JVC Bemina told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at JVC hospital on June 27 with bilateral Pneumonia and other ailments. “He was kept in ICU where he died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest,” she said.

Earlier, a woman from Kathua, 85, died due to COVID-19 this morning.

With two more deaths, one each in Jammu and Kashmir division, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached to 98 in J&K including 86 from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu division.