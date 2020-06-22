Covid-19: 58-year-old Kokernag resident dies, J&K toll 85

A 58-year-old man from Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died of covid-19 at CD hospital here, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 85.

“He was shifted from GMC Anantnag on June 19. Having thyroid problem coupled with bilateral pneumonia, the patient was on ventilator and died at around 4 p.m.,” Dr salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in Valley, told news agency GNS.

This is the second death due to the pathogen in the Valley today. Earlier a 65-year-old man from Kakpora Pulwama with underlying health conditions died at SMHS hospital here.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent the hospital, told GNS that the patient had “bilateral pneumonia”. “He was admitted on June 21 and died on the same day. His sample retuned positive,” he added.

So far, 85 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 75 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 19 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, ten each in Shopian and Kulgam (10), Jammu (7), Budgam (6), five each in Kupwara and Anantnag , Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.