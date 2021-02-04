Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 7:25 PM

COVID-19: 60 new cases, 2 more deaths recorded in J&K

The number of active cases stands at 652, while 1,22,124 patients have recovered so far, officials said.
File Photo
File Photo

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,943 on Thursday with two more fatalities, while 60 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,24,719, officials said.

Of the new cases, 18 were from the Jammu division and 42 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 22 cases, including six travellers, officials said.

While nine districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 others reported new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases stands at 652, while 1,22,124 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

Two more fatalities — both in Kashmir — took the death toll to 1,943, they added.

