Covid-19: 62 new positive cases today, total now 1183

The Government Saturday informed that 62 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 16 from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1183. Also 01 COVID-19 patient died today at Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 1183 positive cases, 595 are Active Positive, 575 have recovered and 13 have died.

Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 80934 test results available, 79751 samples have tested as negative till May 17, 2020.

Additionally, till date 111368 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 29442 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 105 in Hospital Quarantine, 595 in hospital isolation and 15425 under home surveillance. Besides, 65788 persons have completed their surveillance period.