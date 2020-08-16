Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Gnaderbal ,
UPDATED: August 16, 2020, 8:50 PM

COVID-19: Admin orders re-imposition of lockdown in Ganderbal district for three days

The administration has urged people to co-operate and adhere to the health advisories.
Irfan Raina
Gnaderbal ,
UPDATED: August 16, 2020, 8:50 PM
File Photo
File Photo

In view of the spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ganderbal, the administration has ordered re-imposition of lockdown in the district for three days from August 17 (Monday) till August 19 (Wednesday).

“In view of spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, there would be a complete lockdown in the district from August 17 till August 19. Medical emergencies will be exempted,” deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal told Greater Kashmir. 

Trending News
File Photo

LeT commander responsible for killing of 6 CRPF troopers slain in Handwara gunfight: Police

File Pic/GK

Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Handwara

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

708 fresh Covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 30000

Representational Pic

Youth found dead in north Kashmir's Handwara

He said that the people are violating the SOPs due to which there are apprehensions of further spread of COVID-19 in district.

The decision to lift the lockdown will be taken after reviewing the situation, he added.

The administration has urged people to co-operate and adhere to the health advisories.

Latest News
File Photo

LeT commander responsible for killing of 6 CRPF troopers slain in Handwara gunfight: Police

Representational Image

Seven booked by ACB in J-K for illegal land mutations

File Pic/GK

Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Handwara

GK Photo

J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency starts work on rigid concrete pavement road in Srinagar

Meanwhile, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal has warned action under law against people violating the SOPs.

Related News