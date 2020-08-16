COVID-19: Admin orders re-imposition of lockdown in Ganderbal district for three days

In view of the spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ganderbal, the administration has ordered re-imposition of lockdown in the district for three days from August 17 (Monday) till August 19 (Wednesday).

“In view of spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, there would be a complete lockdown in the district from August 17 till August 19. Medical emergencies will be exempted,” deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the people are violating the SOPs due to which there are apprehensions of further spread of COVID-19 in district.

The decision to lift the lockdown will be taken after reviewing the situation, he added.

The administration has urged people to co-operate and adhere to the health advisories.

Meanwhile, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal has warned action under law against people violating the SOPs.