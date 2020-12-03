COVID-19 caseload breaches 95-lakh mark with 35,551 new infections

India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 95 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh.There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,35,57,647 samples have been tested up to December 1 with 11,11,698 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 526 new fatalities include 111 from Maharashtra, 82 from Delhi, 51 from West Bengal, 32 from Haryana, 29 from Uttar Pradesh, 28 from Kerala, 27 from Chhattisgarh and 21 from Punjab.

A total of 1,38,648 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,357 from Maharashtra followed by 11,808 from Karnataka, 11,733 from Tamil Nadu, 9,342 from Delhi, 8,527 from West Bengal, 7,817 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,003 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,842 from Punjab, 4,018 from Gujarat and 3,287 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.