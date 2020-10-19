India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 11:04 AM

COVID-19 caseload in India crosses 75-lakh mark

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh
The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 60,000 for the second time this month, while the number of new fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Monday.

The total cases mounted to 75,50,273 with 55,722 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

On October 13, India had last registered daily cases below 60,000. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 7,72,055 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 10.23 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The national recovery rate has improved to 88.26 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested up to October 18 with 8,59,786 samples being tested on Sunday.

