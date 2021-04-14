COVID-19: Centre cancels CBSE class 10 exams, postpones class 12 exams 

The government of India on Wednesday canceled this year’s CBSE exams for class 10th in-view of a surge in COVID-19 cases even as it also postponed the class 12 board exams.

The decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted this afternoon.

The education minister said the class 12 board exams scheduled from May 4 to June 14 had been postponed for now.

Today Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

He said the situation will be reviewed on June 1 and a notice of at least fifteen days will be given before the exams start.

As for class 10 exams also scheduled between May 4 to June 14, they have been canceled, the education minister informed.

He further informed, that the results of class 10 board exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board.