India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 2:36 PM

COVID-19: Centre cancels CBSE class 10 exams, postpones class 12 exams 

The results of class 10 board exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Union Education Minister said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 2:36 PM
Image for representational purpose only. [File]
Image for representational purpose only. [File]

The government of India on Wednesday canceled this year’s CBSE exams for class 10th in-view of a surge in COVID-19 cases even as it also postponed the class 12 board exams.

The decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted this afternoon.

Trending News
The temperature in the summer capital was 1.8°C above normal for this time of the season, the official said. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Night temperature rises amid wet weather forecast in J&K

Representational Photo

Youth slips to death in north Kashmir's Gurez

Representational Photo

Militant, three OGWs arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Image

Cop dies of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir's Awantipora

The education minister said the class 12 board exams scheduled from May 4 to June 14 had been postponed for now.

He said the situation will be reviewed on June 1 and a notice of at least fifteen days will be given before the exams start.

As for class 10 exams also scheduled between May 4 to June 14, they have been canceled, the education minister informed.

He further informed, that the results of class 10 board exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board. 

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News