Covid-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 1391

Jammu and Kashmir reported ten more covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall fatality count due to the virus to 1391.

Among the victims, official sources told GNS that seven belonged to Kashmir and three to Jammu region.

The victims include a 77-year-old woman from Bandipora, who died thirteen days after being admitted to the SKIMS Soura hospital; and a 70-year-old man from Pampore Pulwama who died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients, three days after he was admitted there.

Regarding deaths from Jammu, they said, one each was reported from Udhampur, Samba and Ramban.

With these deaths, the fatality count has reached 931 in the Valley and 460 in Jammu.