COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Jammu and Kashmir reported ten covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its fatality count to 858.

The deceased include six residents of Jammu district and four from Kashmir —two from Budgam and one each from Srinagar and Baramulla, official sources told news agency GNS.

Among others, they said a 63-year-old woman from Vikas Nagar Jammu who was admitted to GMC Jammu on September 9.

“She was diagnosed with sepsis with acute gastroenteritis, uremic seizures, Hypothroid with fresh onset of seizure,” a doctor at GMC Jammu told GNS. She was detected covid-19 positive on rapid antigen testing and died at 2 a.m,” the doctor said.

A 60-year-old woman from Narwal Jammu died at GMC, a week after she was admitted there and diagnosed with hypertension, Hypothyroidism and Bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia,” the doctor said.

A 50-year-old man from Kachi Chowani Jammu, died at GMC at around 11:50 p.m. last night, hours after he was admitted.

Among the remaining fatalities includes a 50-year-old woman from Top Sher Khania Jammu who was diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia and died last night at Jammu and a 34-year-old man from Nai Basti, the officials said.

Three deaths were reported from Kashmir Valley and included two persons from Budgam and a resident of Srinagar.

Regarding Budgam victims, they said, one was a 70-year-old man from Gund Beerwah area of the central Kashmir district who died at a hospital here, eight days after he was admitted. The other victim was a 40-year-old man from Zoorigund area of Budgam and he died at a hospital after remaining admitted from September 05.

An 85-year-old man from Pattan, Baramulla died at SKIMS Soura, three days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital. “He died at 8:45 p.m,” a doctor at SKIMS Soura told GNS. “The patient was suffering from bilateral CAP HTN with T2DM with Severe COVID Pneumonia and died due to cardiopulmonary arrest.”

With these deaths, officials said, 858 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 721 were from the Valley while 137 others were from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 247 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (112), Budgam (70), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (56), Jammu (81), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (27), Ganderbal (25), Rajouri (14), Kathua (11), Doda (9), Samba (7), Poonch (6), Udhampur (4), Reasi (3), Kishtwar (1), and Ramban (1).