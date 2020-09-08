Covid-19 claims 12 more lives, J&K toll now 818

Jammu and Kashmir reported twelve more covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 818.

Officials said that six each deaths were reported from Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Regarding the deaths from Kashmir, they said, two victims were residents of Srinagar while one each hailed from Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

The fatalities from Srinagar included a 70-year-old from Tengpora Batamaloo who was admitted on August 24 at SMHS hospital and diagnosed as a case of bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP) while other was a 75-year-old from Shivpora who was admitted to the hospital on 25th of last month. “both of them died during wee hours,” said an official.

A 65-year-old man from Awoora Kupwara admitted on September 4 as a case of “T2DM, HTN, CKD and bilateral CAP,” also died at a hospital here, they said.

A 36-year-old man from Vailoo Kokernag in southern Anantnag district, who was admitted to the hospital on August 20 died at a hospital here, they said and added that the other two victims were from Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

Among others, the victims from Jammu include a 65-year-old woman from Diagiana who was diagnosed with hypertension, bilateral community acquired pneumonia and died at GMC Jammu. Also, a 27-year-old accident victim who was admitted initially at District Hospital Udhampur died at the Govt Medical College Hospital Jammu, they said.

With these deaths, officials said, 818 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 705 were from the Valley while 113 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 242 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (108), Budgam (66), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (55), Jammu (68), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (26), Ganderbal (25), Kathua (10), Rajouri (10), Doda (8), Poonch (6), Udhampur (4), Samba (5), Kishtwar and Ramban (1).