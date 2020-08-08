Covid-19 claims 15 more lives in Valley, J&K toll 465

Kashmir Valley reported fifteen more deaths due to covid-19 since last night, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 465 in J&K, officials sources said on Saturday.

They said that four deaths were reported from Kupwara, three each from Srinagar and Baramulla, two from Anantnag besides one each from Pulwama, Bandipora and Kulgam.

The victims include a 70-year-old woman from Bijbehara, a 55-year-old woman from Malopora Pulwama, a 60-year-old man from Panzgam Kupwara, a 50-year-old woman from Natipora Srinagar, a 50-year-old man from Zaloora Sopore, 55-year-old woman from Sogam Kupwara, a 60-year-old woman from Mutulhama Qiomoh Kulgam, a 58-year-old man from Gurez Bandipora, a 50-year-old man and a 70-year-old, both from Handwara, an 85-year-old woman from Srinagar and a 65-year-old man from Baramulla.

Regarding the woman from Malpora, a senior doctor at District Hospital Pulwama told GNS that she was admitted on August 8 and tested positive for novel coronovirus next day. “She died at 3 a.m. today,” the doctor added.

Official sources said that that the 60-year-old from Panzgam Kupwara died at SMHS hospital where he was admitted and had tested positive for the virus subsequently.

A senior doctor at SKIMS Soura told GNS that the 50-year-old from Handwara had underlying ailments and died today.

The 55-year-old woman from Natipora, having underlying ailments, also died at the tertiary care hospital today, the doctor said. The man from Gurez having multiple problems also died at the SKIMS Soura, he said.

Regarding the victim from Zaloora Sopore, the doctor said he was suffering from “bilateral community acquired pneumonia with type l respiratory failure.” “He died at 11:30 p.m. on August 7,” the doctor said.

A 70-year-old man from Handwara, an 85-year-old woman from Srinagar and a 65-year-old man from Baramulla also died at SKIMS Soura and had multiple problems, the doctor added.

Regarding the Baramulla one, he said, the patient was a resident of Sopore and was Diagnosed with “MDS with B/L CAP and T1RF.”

“He was admitted in ward 2A today and had cardiopulmonary arrest at 9:30 p.m,” the doctor said.

Regarding the septuagenarian from Wopzan Bijbehara, a senior doctor said she was admitted to GMC Anantnag with bilateral pneumonia and other co-morbidities and died today.

Sources said the 55-year-old woman from Lolab was admitted to SKIMS Bemina today and died after few hours.

Regarding the woman from Mutalhama Qaimoh, they said she had tested positive on August 4 and was shifted to SKIMS Bemina where she died today.

With these deaths, officials said, 465 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 431 were from the Valley while 34 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 150 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (80), Budgam (34), Anantnag (32), Kulgam (30), Pulwama (29), Kupwara (27), Shopian (24), Jammu (23), Bandipora (18), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri, Doda and Udhampur besides one each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch, and Kathua.