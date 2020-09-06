Covid-19 claims 15 more lives, J&K toll 788

Jammu and Kashmir reported 15 more covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 788.

Official sources told news agency GNS that eight deaths were reported from Kashmir and seven from Jammu.

Among those who died in Kashmir, four were from Srinagar, one each from Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and Baramulla district.

The victims, they said, include a 60-year-old man from Nehru Park, a 55-year-old man from Hawal, a 38-year-old man from Chattabal, a 50-year-old man from Umar Colony Lal Bazar, a 65-year-old from Barsoo Awantipora, a 62-year-old Sangran area of Kulgam and a 62-year-old man from KhwajaBagh Baramulla.

The victims from Jammu include a 78-year-old from Shakti Nagar Jammu died at GMC Jammu, three days after he was admitted after being diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia and respiratory distress; a 73-year-old from Gujjar Nagar who died two days after being admitted with underlying ailments including type2 diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism and parkinsonism and a 35-year-old man (approximately), who was admitted in ward no 1 psychiatry ward of GMCH Jammu.

He was admitted on the directions of Tehsildar Ramgarh and shifted from quarantine centre of Thandi Khuie in Samba, they said.

They said a 42-year-old woman from Jawala Mukhi in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, presently putting up at Railways West Colony in Jammu district, died last night in GMC Jammu.

They said a 62-year-old male from Chowki Nowshera in Rajouri district who had tested positive for the virus on September 3, and died on way to the GMC Rajouri.

They said a 40-year-old man from Puneja Thathri in Doda district, who was under treatment at PGI Chandigarh for brain hemorrhage and tested positive for the virus, died there.

With these deaths, officials said, 788 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 690 were from the Valley while 98 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 237 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (105), Budgam (65), Pulwama (57), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (54), Jammu (63), Kulgam (38), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26), Ganderbal (25), Kathua (9), Rajouri (6), Doda (5), Poonch (5), Udhampur (4), Samba (4) and Ramban (1).