Covid-19 claims 17 more lives, J&K toll 773

Jammu and Kashmir reported seventeen more covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 773.

Official sources told news agency GNS that ten among the victims belonged to Jammu division and seven to Kashmir Valley.

Among those from Jammu division, they said, five were residents of the winter capital while three were from Kathua and one each from Udhampur and Poonch districts.

Regarding the Kashmir casualties, they said, two victims each were from Srinagar and Anatnag while one each were from Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal.

They said a 64-year-old man from Dansal Jammu, who was admitted on August 31, died at Government Medical College Jammu. “He was suffering from hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, CKD and fluid overload,” a doctor at GMC Jammu told GNS.

Among the victims from Jammu includes a 67-year-old man from Kathua died at GMC Jammu, three days after he was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with hypertension, coronary artery disease and bilateral community acquired pneumonia, the doctor said.

A 50-year-old man from Nai Basti Jammu, who was admitted to the GMC on September 2 and diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia, died at 9.20.a.m, the doctor added.

An 80-year-old man from Bafliaz in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district, who was admitted to the Sub District Hospital (SDH) Surankote on Friday evening tested positive for covid-19. He was shifted to GMC Jammu but died enroute, officials said.

Also an accident victim from Akhnoor who died in the GMC Jammu yesterday also tested positive for the virus posthumously, they said.

Among those who died in Valley includes a 32-year-old woman from Fethapora Anantnag, a 65-year-old from Lalbazar Srinagar, a 56-year-old from Inderanagar Srinagar, a 65-year-old man from Beerwah Budgam, a 65-year-old woman from Anantnag, a resident of Ganderbal and a 75-year-old from Doabgah Sopore.

With these deaths, officials said, 773 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 682 were from the Valley while 91 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 233 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (104), Budgam (65), Pulwama (56), Anantnag (54), Kupwara (54), Jammu (59), Kulgam (37), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26), Ganderbal (25), Kathua (8), Rajouri (5), Doda (5), Poonch (5), Udhampur (4), Samba (2) and Ramban (1).