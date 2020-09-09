COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

Seventeen COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count in Jammu and Kashmir to 835.

Among the victims, official sources told news agency GNS that nine were residents of Jammu and eight hailed from Kashmir.

Among those who succumbed include two each from Srinagar and Baramulla besides one each from Budgam, Anantnag, Bandipora and Kupwara.

Regarding deaths from Jammu division, five of the victims were from Jammu district, two from Rajouri and one each from Kathua, Reasi and Kishtwar.

They said a 77-year-old woman from Noorbagh Baramulla, died at SKIMS Soura hospital here, day after she was admitted and diagnosed with “HTN with severe covid pneumonia with type 1 respiratory failure with encephalopathy.”

They said a 55-year-old woman from Barzulla, already battling a life-threatening disease and also diagnosed with bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia died after remaining admitted to the hospital here for a month and five days.

A resident of Bonagam Handwara, admitted on August 29 with bilateral CAP, and a woman from Tragam Shadipora Sumbal, admitted on September 5 with bilateral CAP, died at SMHS hospital.

Also, a 65-year-old woman from Khanyar Srinagar who was diagnosed with Bilateral CAP and T2DM after her admission on September 5 also died at SMHS hospital, they said.

They said a 70-year-old man from Russu Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients. He was admitted on August 24, they added.

They said a 70-year-old man from Dal Patian Mohala Jammu died three days after being admitted to GMC Jammu as a case of hypertension, bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

A 65-year-old woman from Gazi Pur Kullian Jammu who was diagnosed with “type 2 diabetes mellitus, community acquired pneumonia” died at GMC Jammu, they added.

A 55-year-old man of Nai Basti Jammu, admitted on September 09 and diagnosed with “type2 diabetes mellitus and bilateral community pneumonia died at GMC Jammu, they said.

A 55-year-old woman from Bahu Forte Jammu, admitted on September 4, died at GMC Jammu and was diagnosed with hypertension, type2 diabetes mellitus and CKD died at 2.30.a.m. today, they said.

A 55-year-old man from Tindey Kalan R S PURA , they said, died two days after he was admitted in emergency ward of GMC Jammu

A 75-year-old man from Talab Tillo.Near Tange Wali.Gali, a 45-year-old man from Subash Nagar Jammu died 11 days after being admitted to MC Jammu, they added.

With these deaths, officials said, 835 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 712 were from the Valley while 123 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 244 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (109), Budgam (67), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (56), Jammu (73), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (26), Ganderbal (25), Kathua (11), Rajouri (12), Doda (8), Poonch (6), Samba (5), Udhampur (4), Reasi (2), Kishtwar (1), and Ramban (1).