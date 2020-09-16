Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 10:29 PM

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in J&K

11 among the victims were residents of Jammu division and eight others hailed from Kashmir,
Representational Pic
Jammu and Kashmir reported nineteen covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 937, officials said on Wednesday.

11 among the victims were residents of Jammu division and eight others hailed from Kashmir, an official told news agency GNS.

Regarding the fatalities from Jammu, he said, seven were residents of Jammu and one each from Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba and Ramban.

The victims from Kashmir include two residents of Srinagar and Kupwara besides one each from Budgam, Bandipora, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

Among others, the victims from Kashmir include a 70-year-old from Nowhatta Srinagar, a 57-year-old woman from Verinag Anantnag, a 40-year-old from Chadoora Budgam, a 28-year-old man from Gund Ibrahim Pattan, a man from Shopain and 70-year-old woman from Umer Colony Lal Bazar

The victims, among others, from Jammu region include a 79-year-old man from Swran Vihar Ban Talab Mathi Jammu, a 45-year-old from Nanak Nagar Jammu, a 63-year-old woman from Trikuta Nagar Jammu, a 72-year-old from Nanak Nagar Jammu, a 79-year-old from ban Talab Mathi and a 46-year-old from Gorkha Nagar Jammu.

With these deaths, the fatality count in Jammu and Kashmir has mounted to 937.

