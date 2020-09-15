Covid-19 claims 19 more lives, J&K toll now 916

Nineteen COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24-hours, taking the overall fatality count to 916.

Official sources told news agency GNS that while 14 of the casualties were reported from Jammu, five were from Kashmir.

The deaths from Kashmir, they said, include a 60-year-old woman from Kangan Ganderbal , a 70-year-old woman from Bohri Kadal Srinagar, a 52-year-old woman from Tangdhar Kupwara, a 65-year-old from HMT Srinagar and a 55-year-old from Hawal Srinagar.

Two among the 14 persons from Jammu division died in Srinagar hospitals and include a 68-year-old from Banihal who succumbed at CD hospital, a day after he was admitted in one of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients.

Another victim, a 45-year-old man from Batote Ramban, died at SKIMS Soura where he was admitted on August 8 as a case of Diagnosis a case of “CA Oesophagus with Metastasis with Severe Covid Pneumonia with encephalopathy with sepsis with shock.”

The fatalities from Jammu division includes an 82-year-old man and a 52-year-old man from Nanak Nagar besides 5 other victims from winter capital of J&K as well as two persons each from Udhampur and Doda and one from Kathua. With these deaths, the death count has reached 916 in J&K.