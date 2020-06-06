Latest News, Srinagar
Covid-19 claims 4th life in a day; J&K toll 40

A 70-year-old patient from Baghat-e-Barzulla died of Covid19 on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the virus in the J&K to 40, officials said.

This was the fourth day in a day in J&K, they said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a 70-year-old patient from Baghat Barzaulla died at JLNM hospital Rainawari.

“The patient was admitted four days before and had tested positive two days ago,” medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Roshan Din Kasana told GNS. “He had comorbidities,” he added.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 40. So far Srinagar district with ten deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian and Jammu, two each in Budgam and Kupwara while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

Related News