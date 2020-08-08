COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Valley, J&K toll 455

Kashmir Valley reported five more deaths due to covid-19 overnight, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 455 in J&K, officials sources said on Saturday.

The victims, they said, include a 55-year-old woman from Malopora Pulwama, a 60-year-old man from Panzgam Kupwara, a 50-year-old woman from Natipora Srinagar, a 50-year-old man from Zaloora Sopore and a 50-year-old man from Handwara.

Regarding the woman from Malpora, a senior doctor at District Hospital Pulwama told GNS that she was admitted on August 8 and tested positive for novel coronovirus next day. “She died at 3 a.m. today,” the doctor added.

Official sources said that the 60-year-old from Panzgam Kupwara died at SMHS hospital where he was admitted and had tested positive for the virus subsequently.

A senior doctor at SKIMS Soura told GNS that the 50-year-old from Handwara had underlying ailments and died today.

The 55-year-old woman from Natipora, having underlining ailments, also died at the tertiary care hospital today, the doctor said.

Regarding the victim from Zaloora Sopore, the doctor said he was suffering from “bilateral community acquired pneumonia with type l respiratory failure.” “He died at 11:30 p.m. on August 7,” the doctor said.

With these deaths, officials said, 455 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 421 were from the Valley while 34 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 148 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (78), Budgam (34), Anantnag (30), Kulgam (29), Pulwama (29), Shopian (24), Kupwara (23), Jammu (23), Bandipora (17), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri, Doda and Udhampur besides one each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch, and Kathua.