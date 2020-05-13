Covid-19 claims another life, J&K toll now 11

A 75-year-old man from Jammu on Wednesday became 11th victim of the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

They said that the septuagenarian died at his residence at Preet Nagar Digiana.

However, the family took him to GMC Jammu where doctors declared him dead on arrival and decided to take his samples for Covid-19. The body was later kept in the mortuary to wait for the reports, they said.

Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu Dr Dara Singh told news agency GNS that the man was brought dead around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. “His sample was taken and body was shifted to the mortuary,” he said, adding, “the sample returned to be positive for Covid-19 today.”

The body would now be handed over to the family after following covid-19 protocol.

With this fatality, 11 persons have so far died due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir—9 of them in Kashmir and two in Jammu division.

The Srinagar district has reported 4 of the deaths, highest in any district, followed by Baramulla (3), one each in Bandipora, Anantnag, Udhampur and Jammu.