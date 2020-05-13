Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 4:40 PM

Covid-19 claims another life, J&K toll now 11

75-year-old man dies in Jammu
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 4:40 PM
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

A 75-year-old man from Jammu on Wednesday became 11th victim of the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

They said that the septuagenarian died at his residence at Preet Nagar Digiana.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

However, the family took him to GMC Jammu where doctors declared him dead on arrival and decided to take his samples for Covid-19. The body was later kept in the mortuary to wait for the reports, they said.

Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu Dr Dara Singh told news agency GNS that the man was brought dead around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. “His sample was taken and body was shifted to the mortuary,” he said, adding, “the sample returned to be positive for Covid-19 today.”

The body would now be handed over to the family after following covid-19 protocol.

Latest News
Representational Pic

7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

With this fatality, 11 persons have so far died due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir—9 of them in Kashmir and two in Jammu division.

The Srinagar district has reported 4 of the deaths, highest in any district, followed by Baramulla (3), one each in Bandipora, Anantnag, Udhampur and Jammu.

Related News