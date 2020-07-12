Covid-19 claims another life; J&K toll now 175

A 55-year-old covid-19 positive woman from Ganderbal district died at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 175.

A resident of Kangan area of the central Kashmir district, the quinquagenarian died at SKIMS Soura where three other covid-19 patients passed away earlier in the day.

“The woman was admitted on July 9 and died at 9:15 a.m. due to cardiopulmonary arrest,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS.

“She was a case of ICSOL (Intra-cranial space occupying lesion),” he added.

Earlier, a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar and two women— one 80-year-old woman and other 47-year-old-old— from Kulgam district of south Kashmir died at the hospital.

Professor Jan said that the sexagenarian from Gulab Bagh was admitted on July 9.

The deceased, who was suffering from community acquired pneumonia (CAP) and other underlying ailments, was sampled for covid-19 on July 10 and came out positive next day, he said. “The patient was shifted to Ward 2Aand Expired on at 03:25 a.m. today with his cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest .”

Regarding the octogenarian woman, a resident of Budoo Kulgam, Professor Jan said that she passed away at 01:50 a.m.

with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest. “She was admitted on June 26 as a case of ADHF ppt CAP with AF”.

As regards the 47-year-old woman from Kulgam, Professor Jan said that she died at 02:20 a.m. “with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.”

“The patient was admitted on July 10 and was a known case of HTN T2DM ,CKD With CAP,” he added.

With these deaths, 157 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 43 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (32), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (12), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (3) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.