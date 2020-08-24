COVID-19 claims eight more lives in Kashmir

Eight more persons died due to COVID-19 since last night in Kashmir, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 633.

Among the victims, official sources told news agency GNS that three were residents of Kupwara, two from Budgam, as many from Pulwama and one from Bandipora.

They said a 70-year-old woman from Noorpora Tral in Pulwama district died during wee hours at SMHS hospital, 13 days after she was admitted and diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

A 65-year-old man from Lapora Kupwara, they said, was brought to SMHS hospital in wee hours and doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was covid positive and was referred to the hospital from GMC Baramulla, the sources said.

A 70-year-old woman from Lolab Kupwara who was admitted as a case of bilateral community acquired pneumonia, hypertension and ARDS died two weeks after she was admitted to the hospital, they said.

Also a covid-19 positive man from Kralpora Kupwara having underlining ailments died at the hospital in Srinagar, officials at Kupwara told GNS.

A woman from Khanda Budgam died three days after she was admitted to SKIMS Soura and her swab sample tester positive for covid-19 at the diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, they said.

An 87-year-old man from Chadoora Budgam died today, nine days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

Sources said that a 45-year-old man from Pinglen Pulwama died five days after he was admitted to the CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19.

Officials said that one person from Bandipora also died due to covid-19.

With these deaths, 586 people have died in Kashmir Valley and 47 in Jammu.